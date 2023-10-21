Bozeman @ Chipley | 2023 Week 8

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Bozemand Bucks take on the Chipley Tigers in a non-conference battle. Will the Bucks take down the Tigers or will Chipley take home the win?

FINAL SCORE: Bozeman: 25- Chipley: 24

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.