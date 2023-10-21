Wiregrass Gives Back
Bozeman @ Chipley | 2023 Week 8

The Bozemand Bucks take on the Chipley Tigers in a non-conference battle.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Bozemand Bucks take on the Chipley Tigers in a non-conference battle. Will the Bucks take down the Tigers or will Chipley take home the win?

FINAL SCORE: Bozeman: 25- Chipley: 24

