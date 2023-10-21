Booker T. Washington @ Andalusia | 2023 Week 8

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Booker T. Washington Golden Eagles travel to Andalusia from Tuskegee, AL to take on the Bulldogs. Do the Andalusia Bulldogs stay undefeated or do the Golden Eagles soar over their competition?

FINAL SCORE: BTW: 6- Andalusia: 27

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.