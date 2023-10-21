Abbeville @ G.W. Long | 2023 Week 8

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Abbeville Yellowjackets head to Skipperville to take on the G.W. Long Rebels in this conference matchup. Do the Rebels take home the win or will the Yellowjackets come out on top?

FINAL SCORE: G.W. Long: 24- Abbeville: 6

