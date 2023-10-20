Warm Stretch Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Warm weather is on the way for the next week as the dry pattern continues. We’ll see lower 80s Saturday and middle 80s Sunday, with lower 80s to return for the first half of the new week. Lows over the next several nights will average in the 50s.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 52°. Winds light W/N.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds NW-W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Passing high clouds. Low near 58°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: High cloudiness. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 80° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 80° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 81° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NE at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Tammy out in the Atlantic, with the system expected to curve northward and then northeastward over the next several days, remaining out to sea.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

SYNOPSIS – Warm weather is on the way for the next week as the dry pattern continues. We’ll see lower 80s Saturday and middle 80s Sunday, with lower 80s to return for the first half of the new week. Lows over the next several nights will average in the 50s.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 52°. Winds light W/N.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds NW-W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Passing high clouds. Low near 58°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: High cloudiness. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 80° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 80° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 81° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NE at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Tammy out in the Atlantic, with the system expected to curve northward and then northeastward over the next several days, remaining out to sea.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.