Warm Stretch Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Warm weather is on the way for the next week as the dry pattern continues. We’ll see lower 80s Saturday and middle 80s Sunday, with lower 80s to return for the first half of the new week. Lows over the next several nights will average in the 50s.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 52°. Winds light W/N.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds NW-W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Passing high clouds. Low near 58°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: High cloudiness. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 80° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 80° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 81° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 85° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/NE at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Tammy out in the Atlantic, with the system expected to curve northward and then northeastward over the next several days, remaining out to sea.

