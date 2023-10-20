River Nile Cafe host “meet-and-eat” for a cause, collaboration with local TikTok stars

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The River Nile Cafe is shining a light on National Substance Abuse Prevention Month.

The cafe hosted a meet-and-eat for a cause, that cause being Ark Dothan, a local nonprofit.

“When you are running a nonprofit, your funds are tight. Any little bit of contribution goes a long way. When you house sixteen different women you’ve got a lot of hygiene products,” Amy Mims, the women’s director of The Ark Dothan, said.

While at this event, people could meet well-known Wiregrass TikTok stars Devin and Hunter Cordle. Both Devin and Hunter believe in highlighting substance abuse prevention.

“We are here just trying to raise awareness and raise money. Not just for the Ark, but the River Nile. Because if you support River Nile you support the Ark. We are trying to raise awareness for substance abuse prevention month,” Hunter Cordle said.

Katie Hart is the owner of the River Nile Cafe. She hosted this event to help the Ark Dothan continue the work they do.

“We had several girls that work for us right now that have been through recovery. They lost their kids, they got their kids back. We work alongside places like the Ark. They have to go through the program at the Ark and then they get to a certain point and then they are able to get a job out in the community,” Hart said.

If you want to donate any items, you can drop them off at The Ark Dothan, located at 475 W Main Street.

