Rep. Aderholt honors 2 Alabamians selected as ‘Angels in Adoption’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - Rep. Robert Aderholt (04) honored two Alabamians he nominated and were selected as “Angels in Adoption,” according to a press release on Friday afternoon.

Angels in Adoption is an annual award organized by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute that honors people across the country who have made an impact in the world of adoption.

Rep. Aderholt recognized Keith Lowhorne of Madison County and Rep. Ginny Shaver of Cherokee County who have both made significant impacts in adoption throughout the state.

“Lowhorne, who along with his wife Edie, adopted their two grandchildren, has been an advocate and voice for adoptive grandparents in Alabama and across the country,” Rep. Aderholt said. “[While] Rep. Shaver has used her position in the Alabama Legislature to also advocate for adoption, to make it happen more easily and more often.”

Rep. Aderholt said both of the Angels in Adoption he selected have made a better life for countless children in Alabama and throughout the country with adoption.

