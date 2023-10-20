Wiregrass Gives Back
Planned power outage for Dothan businesses

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Utilities has scheduled a power outage this Sunday for businesses along Bauman Drive and Ross Clark Circle.

The outage begins at 6 a.m. and should be finished by 5 p.m. the same day.

Dothan Utilities is upgrading the electric service in the area.

The power outage will not affect residences in the area.

