Opp Housing Authority expanding options for kids aging out of foster care

The Foster Youth to Independence Initiative will provide 18-year-olds just out of foster care with some of the necessities for living a productive life.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Housing Authority has expanded options to foster kids that are aging out of care thanks to funding from the U.S. Department of Urban Development.

The Foster Youth to Independence Initiative creates a pathway forward for those aging out of the system. The initiative works in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Human Resources to provide kids at least 18 years of age, or no more than 24 years old, with housing.

Beverly Barber is the executive director of the Opp Housing Authority. The housing authority applied for the vouchers 3 years ago and recently had the first referral for the initiative.

“This will give them an opportunity that otherwise they would not have,” Barber said, discussing a harsh reality many foster kids face after leaving the system.

According to a study from Add Health, more than 23% of young people who age out of foster care will experience homelessness by age 21.

Courtney Martin with Fostering Hope knows firsthand the challenges those aging out of foster care face. Which is why she thinks initiatives like these are necessary.

“Really all they need is just someone to support them and believe in them,” Martin said, and that it should be a community effort.

Through the Foster Youth to Independence Initiative, those youth will also have access to workforce development opportunities and financial literacy.

Barber added that the best part about these vouchers is that there is no wait time for the young person referred to them.

The housing authority will provide them with free housing for 36 months of rental assistance.

