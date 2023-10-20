Opelika @ Enterprise | 2023 Week 8

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wildcats will look to bounce back from their Week 7 rivalry loss when they host the Bulldogs in a crucial 7A-Region 2 matchup. Will Enterprise get the train rolling again and stay in good position for a home playoff game, or will Opelika create a dire situation for the Wildcats entering the final weeks of the regular season?

FINAL SCORE: Enterprise 28 - Opelika 14

