Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Opelika @ Enterprise | 2023 Week 8

The Wildcats look to bounce back from their Week 7 rivalry loss when they host the Bulldogs in a crucial 7A-Region 2 matchup.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wildcats will look to bounce back from their Week 7 rivalry loss when they host the Bulldogs in a crucial 7A-Region 2 matchup. Will Enterprise get the train rolling again and stay in good position for a home playoff game, or will Opelika create a dire situation for the Wildcats entering the final weeks of the regular season?

FINAL SCORE: Enterprise 28 - Opelika 14

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Chief Will Benny, who confirmed the deaths, told News4 that it is early in the investigation,...
Two dead in suicides a few feet off busy highway
Player of the Week
FNF Week 7 Player of the Week nominees
Tallahassee, Florida police apprehended two suspects in a Houston County hearing and seized...
Several shot near Dothan, bullet riddled car found 100 miles away
File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.
Public state surplus auction begins Saturday

Latest News

The Wildcats look to bounce back from their Week 7 rivalry loss when they host the Bulldogs in...
Opelika @ Enterprise | Week 8 2023
A win against Ariton on Friday would give Wicksburg a better position come the playoffs.
News4 GOTW: How can Panthers prowl Purple Cats?
A win against Ariton on Friday would give Wicksburg a better position come the playoffs.
News4 FNF GOTW: How do Panthers intent to prowl Purple Cats?
WTVY News 4 Friday Night Football Game of the Week | Ariton vs Wicksburg | 10/20/23
Friday Night Football Week 8 Predictions