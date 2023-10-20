Wiregrass Gives Back
News4 GOTW: How can Panthers prowl Purple Cats?

A win against Ariton on Friday would give Wicksburg a better position come the playoffs.
By Briana Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - In his tenth season with the Wicksburg Panthers, head coach Josh Cox continues to fight for the program’s first state title. The closest they have been is back in 2017 when they won a region championship.

The Panthers sit 4-3 with two more games after Ariton this Friday. They’ll need to beat the Purple Cats and G.W. Long in order to host in the first round of the playoffs.

Last season, Wicksburg lost 49-35, Coach Cox and starting quarterback Mason Burkhardt says Ariton will be the toughest team they play all year.

