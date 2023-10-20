Kathy’s Southern Kitchen shares famous slow cooker beef chili recipe

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy Phillips invited News4′s Kinsley Centers to her Southern Kitchen to be her sous-chef to assist her in making the famous slow cooker beef chili to celebrate Beef Month.

Here is some background about the chef of Kathy’s Southern Kitchen: She was born in Dothan, Alabama where she was taught at an early age to love and appreciate the bountiful land. Her ancestors farmed and raised cattle in the Wiregrass for generations. Kathy serves as a key influencer for the Alabama Beef Checkoff and an ambassador for Sweet Grown Alabama.

Kathy has a strong family history tied to the Beef Checkoff Program in which her grandfather, Mr. J.L. Adams, played a crucial role. He is no stranger to Alabama and the Wiregrass area where he was instrumental in getting October to be named Beef Month. He was the co-founder and President of the Southeastern Livestock Exposition, founded the Alabama Beef Promotion Program (now the Alabama Beef Checkoff), started the Alabama Cattleman magazine, and chaired the Building Fund committee to raise money for the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association & Southeastern Livestock Exposition headquarters on Capitol Hill in Montgomery.

Watch the full News4 digital exclusive interview in Kathy’s Southern Kitchen where she talks about her family ties to Beef Month and how to create the perfect Fall beef dish.

The full recipe for the Slow Cooker Chili is below.

Kathy’s Southern Kitchen Slow Cooker Chili

Ingredients:

2 pounds lean Ground Beef

1 small onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 jalapeño, diced with seeds and membrane removed (optional)

1 can (15 oz) kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (28 oz) crushed tomatoes

1 can (10.5 oz) beef consommé

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. In a skillet over medium heat, cook the ground beef until browned. Drain any excess fat. Transfer the

cooked beef to the slow cooker.

2. In the same skillet, sauté the onion and garlic until softened. Add the mixture to the slow cooker.

3. Add the remaining ingredients to the slow cooker. Stir well to combine.

4. Cover the slow cooker and cook on low 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours. The longer cooking time will

allow the flavors to meld together.

Chef’s Tips:

1. If you have a multi-cooker with a slow cooker function, you can sauté the beef, onions, and garlic

and slow cook your chili all in the same pot.

2. Add 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper to kick up the heat.

3. For a delicious and fun garnish, prepare your favorite cornbread in a waffle iron. Top each serving of

chili with a piece of the waffled cornbread.

