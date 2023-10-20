Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Family of Jamea Harris filing wrongful death lawsuit against former UA player Brandon Miller, 2 others

Jamea Harris was killed when the vehicle she was in was fired into near The Strip in Tuscaloosa.
Jamea Harris was killed when the vehicle she was in was fired into near The Strip in Tuscaloosa.(DeCarla Heard)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Jamea Harris has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against three men, one being former University of Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller.

Court documents show the lawsuit was filed against Darius Miles, Michael Davis and Miller.

Miles and Davis were both charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She was shot and killed on the Tuscaloosa Strip in January. Miller was not charged.

Miller was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

The following statement was issued on behalf of Jamea Harris’ family:

Michael Davis’ Attorney, John Robbins, said he has not yet seen the lawsuit, but said, “Michael Davis will take appropriate action to defend himself against the lawsuit.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Tallahassee, Florida police apprehended two suspects in a Houston County hearing and seized...
Several shot near Dothan, bullet riddled car found 100 miles away
Curtis Francis, 10, was last seen in Eufaula, AL
Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled for Eufaula boy
Chief Will Benny, who confirmed the deaths, told News4 that it is early in the investigation,...
Two dead in suicides a few feet off busy highway
File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.
Public state surplus auction begins Saturday

Latest News

Planned power outage for Dothan businesses
Planned power outage for Dothan businesses
Planned power outage for Dothan businesses
Planned power outage for Dothan businesses
The art-themed pieces demonstrate the Basilosaurus whale, which is the Alabama state fossil.
Dothan High launch Exhibit of Art Immersion with Butch Anthony
The art-themed pieces demonstrate the Basilosaurus whale, which is the Alabama state fossil.
Dothan High launch Exhibit of Art Immersion with Butch Anthony