Dry and Warm Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Some scattered clouds are rolling through the region this morning along and ahead of a front that passes late this morning and into the afternoon. A couple of quick, light showers are possible over the northern portions of the region through the morning, then skies clear out and we turn warmer by the afternoon. Sunny, dry, and warm conditions continue through the weekend and into much of next week as well.

TODAY – Scattered morning clouds with a stray light shower in the morning, then turning mostly sunny. Breezy. High near 82°. Winds SE at 10-15 mph, with some gusts of 20 mph. 10% AM

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 52°. Winds W at 5 mph, turning NW late.

TOMORROW – Sunny with some high clouds by the afternoon. High near 82°. Winds WNW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny with some high clouds. Low: 57° High: 82°

MON: Sunny with some high clouds. Low: 54° High: 79°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 79°

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 79°

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 81°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Advisory from 1 PM to late tonight.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts, increasing to 20 kts by the afternoon. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Tammy is maintaining its high-end tropical storm strength just east of the Antilles this morning. Tammy is expected to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane as it brushes past the northern Antilles this weekend, then continue to maintain category 1 hurricane strength as it curves back out into the open Atlantic early next week.

