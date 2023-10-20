Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan High launch Exhibit of Art Immersion with Butch Anthony

By Makyla Simmons
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan High School launched its Exhibit of Art Immersion on Thursday.

The art-themed pieces demonstrated the Basilosaurus whale, which is the Alabama state fossil.

Students and Butch Anthony worked together to make the gallery come to life.

Dr. Marion Wylly, a teacher at Dothan High, says she hopes the new gallery will encourage more students to get involved through art.

“The best part is working with the students. Their excitement, their enthusiasm. Looking at things outside the box, looking for found objects and what you can make out of found jobs. Which is what our sculpture is about,” Dr. Wylly said.

Anthony, a renowned artist, displayed a large-scale 40-foot art installation as part of the exhibit. The art was made from using items from dumpster diving.

