Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Decatur Police arrest the mother of dead newborn found in dumpster

Cindy Crow, 36
Cindy Crow, 36(DPD)
By Megan Plotka and Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department has arrested the woman who allegedly placed her deceased newborn baby inside the dumpster at Wally World Mini Mart.

On Monday Decatur Police were contacted to check the well-being of 36-year-old Cindy Nicole Crow who was believed to have recently given birth. A concerned family member called and stated that she believed she was 8 months pregnant and that she has lost a lot of weight overnight. Her sister believed that she had given birth and was concerned about where the baby was.

That family member stated that on Monday, when Cindy was leaving her home she noticed a large white trash bag in the back floor board of the car she was driving. The family member tried to look at the bag but Crow refused to let her. Crow then headed to their aunt’s house.

While Crow was gone, her sister looked into the trash and found bloody feminine products and when she arrived at her aunt’s house she noticed that the trash bag was no longer in the car.

Officers spoke with Crow at her job and that is when she agreed to go to the hospital to prove that she was not pregnant. While waiting on the results of the exam, Crow gave an officer consent to search her cell phone.

A Decatur detective found that Crow had Life360 and was able to locate the route she took when she left her home on Monday.

The results for Crow’s test came back and yielded a positive pregnancy test. Staff at the hospital said that Crow was see at the hospital in Feb. 2023. At that time she was confirmed to be six weeks pregnant with an October 13 due date.

Crow agreed to speak with the detective and was taken to the Decatur Police Department. During the interview Crow confirmed the hospital Feb. 2023 hospital visit and that she was pregnant at that time. Crow stated that she had a miscarriage shortly after that. She then admitted that she did have a white trash bag but claimed that it contained trash from the car she was driving. When the detective asked where the trash bag was Crow provided multiple locations that were later determined to be false.

On Tuesday, officers searched the route that was discovered from Crow’s Life360 app and one of those locations was at the Wally World Mini-Mart on Point Mallard Dr. SW in Decatur.

Upon their arrival officers searched the dumpster and found a trash bag containing the body of a newborn baby girl stuffed in the bottom of the dumpster. The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

On Wednesday, due to evidence acquired over the three days, a felony warrant was obtained for Crow for the offense of Abuse of a Corpse. Crow was located at her home in Decatur and taken into custody.

Crow was booked into the Morgan County Jail where she is being held on a $200,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Chief Will Benny, who confirmed the deaths, told News4 that it is early in the investigation,...
Two dead in suicides a few feet off busy highway
Player of the Week
FNF Week 7 Player of the Week nominees
File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.
Public state surplus auction begins Saturday
Top (L-R) Gabrielle Grady, Hailey Sutton, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Larenzo Whatley. Bottom (L-R)...
Filing shows 8 suspects’ apparent motive in violent Covington County home invasion

Latest News

The Foster Youth to Independence Initiative will provide 18-year-olds just out of foster care...
Opp Housing Authority expanding options for kids aging out of foster care
The Foster Youth to Independence Initiative will provide 18-year-olds just out of foster care...
Opp Housing Authority helping older foster kids find housing
Ebony Crews, the Chief Compliance Officer with SpectraCare, joins News4 at 6 to talk about what...
Importance of mental health
One of the injured individuals turned up at a hospital in Tallahassee, Florida hours later.
Several injured in Houston County shootout