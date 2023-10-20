Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Cold and flu season: When you should go to the ER versus urgent care

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the coming months, Ascension St. Vincent’s expects to see longer wait times at the Emergency Room because of cold and flu season. However, some visits can be taken care of with your primary care doctor, or at an urgent care clinic.

Dr. Colleen Donohue said most people who get sick this winter will be dealing with a virus. They will feel sick initially, but begin to feel better in a few days. If the symptoms persist, then it may be a bacterial infection.

“By day five, six, you feel really wretched. More headaches, more fevers. Nothing is really working. That’s really the best time to call your doctor and say, ‘I’ve already done these things, it’s been going on for a week, what can I do?’” said Donohue.

If you are sick and need to see a doctor, it’s best to start with your primary or urgent care doctor. They are able to help remedy symptoms such as fever, sore throat and cough.

“Because if you have a cough or a cold, something that you can probably be treated for by an urgent care or primary care doctor, it is not worth the possibly few hours you may wait in the waiting room,” said Donoahue.

Going to the Emergency Room for something that can be taken care of at urgent care extends the wait time for everyone. Donohue said if you are experiencing chest pain, a terrible headache or stroke symptoms, that is when you should go to the ER.

“By you sitting in the ER and maybe even feel like you’re waiting forever, it’s because there are people that are sicker or maybe need more urgent care. So the wait times just elongate by you going for possibly something urgent care could treat you for.”

Donohue said the best time to prevent the trip altogether is to get your flu shot and COVID boosters and stay home when you’re sick.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Tallahassee, Florida police apprehended two suspects in a Houston County hearing and seized...
Several shot near Dothan, bullet riddled car found 100 miles away
Curtis Francis, 10, was last seen in Eufaula, AL
Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled for Eufaula boy
Chief Will Benny, who confirmed the deaths, told News4 that it is early in the investigation,...
Two dead in suicides a few feet off busy highway
File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.
Public state surplus auction begins Saturday

Latest News

Ebony Crews, the Chief Compliance Officer with SpectraCare, joins News4 at 6 to talk about what...
Importance of mental health
Rev. Sean Peters joins News4 at 5 to discuss the resources The Harbor offer to help those...
The Harbor working to aid community homeless population
The Health Sciences Simulation Clinic is giving first graders a better understanding of the...
Wallace-Dothan health science program offers clinic for 1st graders
Spotting signs of child abuse
Health leaders share ways to spot the signs of child abuse