Cold and flu season: When you should go to the ER versus urgent care

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the coming months, Ascension St. Vincent’s expects to see longer wait times at the Emergency Room because of cold and flu season. However, some visits can be taken care of with your primary care doctor, or at an urgent care clinic.

Dr. Colleen Donohue said most people who get sick this winter will be dealing with a virus. They will feel sick initially, but begin to feel better in a few days. If the symptoms persist, then it may be a bacterial infection.

“By day five, six, you feel really wretched. More headaches, more fevers. Nothing is really working. That’s really the best time to call your doctor and say, ‘I’ve already done these things, it’s been going on for a week, what can I do?’” said Donohue.

If you are sick and need to see a doctor, it’s best to start with your primary or urgent care doctor. They are able to help remedy symptoms such as fever, sore throat and cough.

“Because if you have a cough or a cold, something that you can probably be treated for by an urgent care or primary care doctor, it is not worth the possibly few hours you may wait in the waiting room,” said Donoahue.

Going to the Emergency Room for something that can be taken care of at urgent care extends the wait time for everyone. Donohue said if you are experiencing chest pain, a terrible headache or stroke symptoms, that is when you should go to the ER.

“By you sitting in the ER and maybe even feel like you’re waiting forever, it’s because there are people that are sicker or maybe need more urgent care. So the wait times just elongate by you going for possibly something urgent care could treat you for.”

Donohue said the best time to prevent the trip altogether is to get your flu shot and COVID boosters and stay home when you’re sick.

