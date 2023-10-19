WATCH: Enterprise look to bounce back in Thursday night clash with Opelika

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - There was plenty of shocking wins and outstanding performances in Week 7 of the Alabama high school football season, and we look to see much of the same in Week 8, whether teams are looking to build off success, or bounce back and rebuild momentum. One team in the latter part of that conversation is the Enterprise Wildcats, and they’ll try to get things going again in a positive direction when they host the Opelika Bulldogs at Bill Bacon Field.

The Thursday night clash between the Wildcats and Bulldogs marks the 23rd all-time meeting between the two schools. The two sides first met on the gridiron in 1968, with Enterprise winning the inaugural battle with Opelika in a 39-20 decision. Following wins in 1969 (23-0) and the first round of the 1984 6A State Playoffs (28-14), Opelika would finally get their first win over Enterprise in 1992 in a low-scoring 7-6 victory.

The Wildcats would go 2-1 in the series following that loss before the turn of the century, but the Bulldogs from 2000 to present day have enjoyed a 13-2 record over Enterprise, including a 9-game win streak in the series from 2005 to 2015. Following a 6-year break in the series, Enterprise would finally get back into win column against Opelika last season when they beat the Bulldogs 22-14. In all, Opelika holds a 15-7 series lead over Enterprise entering tonight.

Enterprise will enter Week 8 with a 5-2 overall record on the season and 3-2 in 7A-Region 2 play. Outside of a tough Week 2 outing against Central Phenix City that saw the Wildcats lose 48-7, Enterprise enjoyed win after win in the 2023 season with non-region victories over Eufaula in Week 0 (63-14) and Rehobeth in Week 4 (52-6) and region wins in Weeks 1, 3 and 6 over defending state runners-up Auburn (17-16), Smiths Station (54-7) and Prattville (49-17).

The second loss of the season for Enterprise came in the Week 7 clash between the Wildcats and their Wiregrass and region foes, the Dothan Wolves, which saw a back and forth affair end with a 21-14 Wolves victory. Enterprise now will look to bounce back from that loss and stay in the fight in a tight region standings race in 7A-Region 2 that currently sees them tied for 3rd with Dothan and one other team.

That other team is Opelika, who enters tonight at 4-4 on the season and 4-2 in region play. The Bulldogs started their 2023 campaign with a tough 44-13 loss to defending 7A State Champion Thompson (44-13) before winning their first two in region play over JAG (36-16) and Percy Julian (44-8). After losing to current region-leading Central Phenix City (28-18) and a win over Prattville (38-13), Opelika dropped two straight tight decisions to non-region foe Theodore (16-10) and region rival Auburn (31-30) before bouncing back last week in region play to beat Smiths Station by a final of 42-14.

The Bulldogs now turn to their final two contests of the season with crucial implications for them making the playoffs, as they take on both Wiregrass 7A teams, with all three tied in region standings at this time with only two slots to fill.

Game time for tonight’s matchup between the Wildcats and Bulldogs is set for 7 p.m., and that game will airing live on MeTV (4.2) and streaming online on WTVY.com and in this story.

Opelika @ Enterprise (WTVY)

