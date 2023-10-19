Warm Days Ahead

Wiregrass Gives Back
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SYNOPSIS – A passing boundary Friday morning will bring us a few clouds and the chance of a brief shower, but sunshine will quickly return with breezy and warm conditions for the afternoon. Seasonal weather is on tap for the weekend with plenty of sunshine, some high cloudiness and highs at or above 80°. The great weather continues next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a light shower late. Low near 58°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – A brief shower possible early, then turning sunny and breezy. High near 82°. Winds W at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 52°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny.  Low: 58° High: 82° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 79° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 79° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 79° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 83° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Tammy out in the Atlantic, with the system expected to curve northward and then northeastward over the next several days, remaining out to sea.

