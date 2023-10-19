Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns

Biden says Egyptian officials will reopen a crossing into Gaza for humanitarian aid. (CNN, POOL, KHOU, @POTUS, CHANNEL 12, PALESTINE RED CRESCENT SOCIETY, @IDF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department is warning U.S. citizens of potential for terrorist attacks and violent demonstrations around the world as the Israel-Hamas war intensifies and threats against American interests become more acute.

In a “Worldwide Caution” issued on Thursday, the department advised Americans to “exercise increased caution due to the potential for violence and increased tensions” in all countries.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” it said.

The brief notice said Americans should be particularly alert in areas frequented by foreign tourists.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Chief Will Benny, who confirmed the deaths, told News4 that it is early in the investigation,...
Two dead in suicides a few feet off busy highway
Player of the Week
FNF Week 7 Player of the Week nominees
Top (L-R) Gabrielle Grady, Hailey Sutton, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Larenzo Whatley. Bottom (L-R)...
Filing shows 8 suspects’ apparent motive in violent Covington County home invasion
File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.
Public state surplus auction begins Saturday

Latest News

Demonstrators, calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, are...
More than 300 arrested in Capitol Hill demonstration urging Israel-Hamas war cease-fire
Sophomore Chris Adamson has been blind since third grade, but he is getting the chance to play...
Blind student gets chance to play on high school football team
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan backs a temporary House speaker plan and calls off 3rd vote for now, lawmakers say
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks in Alpharetta, Ga., Dec. 2,...
Sidney Powell pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia and agrees to cooperate
In this handout frame released by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Europe-Radio...
Russian-American journalist charged in Russia with failing to register as a ‘foreign agent’