Several shot near Dothan, bullet riddled car found 100 miles away

Tallahassee, Florida police apprehended two suspects in a Houston County hearing and seized...
Tallahassee, Florida police apprehended two suspects in a Houston County hearing and seized their bullet-riddled car on Thursday.(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTVY) - Tallahassee, Florida police apprehended two suspects in a Houston County hearing and seized their bullet-riddled car on Thursday.

Sources said that vehicle was found near a hospital where one of the victims received treatment apparently stemming from a predawn shoot-out near Dothan.

The incident concerned Tallahassee authorities so much that they shut down several schools, WCTV reported.

While Houston County investigators have not provided official information, sources told News4 that two other people were wounded along Ready Road in the predawn hours.

The shootings apparently are related to an ongoing dispute and the wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

