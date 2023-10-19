Ozark city council votes to censure Mayor Blankenship

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark city council has voted to censure Mark Blankenship following a 3-2 vote.

The plea for censure started back in September from Ozark citizens upset with how Blankenship talked about the content in the Ozark Dale County Library young adult section and comments made about certain citizens.

The council was split 2-2 on the vote with councilmen Les Perault, the councilman who made the motion, and Winston Jackson, the one who seconded the motion, voting for the censure, while Leah Harlow and Stanley Enfinger were opposed.

The split caused Council President Brenda Simechak to vote. She sided with Perault and Jackson.

Councilman Perault released a statement regarding the matter to the public.

“Censuring the Mayor is not anything I would have ever wanted to do. Mayor Blankenship has done a remarkable job on many projects that have had a very positive impact on the city of Ozark and its citizens. I want to be clear that this resolution of censure has absolutely nothing to do with the Mayors personal opinions or views, but is the direct result of his actions and behavior toward private citizens of Ozark. It is his unprofessional treatment of these private individuals that has led me to pursue this course of action. As an elected official I strive to exemplify professionalism when dealing with the people I represent, even when they might not agree with me or the decisions that I make. I owe that courtesy to them regardless. My hope is that the Mayor will continue leading our city forward, treating all citizens with the dignity that they deserve and creating more opportunities for the city of Ozark and its people.”

Council President Brenda Simechak released a statement to News4 explaining her decision for voting for the censure.

“I believe that being an elected official comes with the great responsibility of maintaining professionalism and decorum, especially in adverse situations, because we are representing our city at all times. Yes, it can be extremely challenging, but it’s the job we signed up for. In regards to breaking the tie and voting for censure, I felt that his most recent actions, in particular using our city letterhead to address what he views as a personal vendetta and distributing that was crossing the line. I would like to reiterate that this censure action is not about whether Mayor Blankenship is right or wrong on any stance he might take. He has the right to express his personal opinion on any topic, but what he does not have the right to do is taunt people and treat them with malice. This is not about the work he does daily with our fantastic department heads and our wonderful city employees. Censure is merely a documented way of stating that the majority of city council simply didn’t agree with the way he went about a few things recently, and in this case, those items were outlined in the resolution. It is my hope that our city can now move past this unpleasantness, because we have wonderful things going on in Ozark, and it is always my wish to have those things highlighted.”

Mayor Blankenship feels the censure was unnecessary. He released a statement to News4 in response to the censure.

”This entire thing is a non productive waste of the cities time fueled by people that wanted porn in our library, people upset over a church split, and one that has publicly attacked me for three years. It’s sad for Ozark that three council members sided with this group. I’m going to continue to focus on all the good positive things we have going on in Ozark.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.