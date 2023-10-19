News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.
Events for the weekend of October 19, 2023
- Art After Hours (Wiregrass Museum of Art) | Thursday, October 19
- Story Time at the Marianna Library| Friday, October 20
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, October 20
- Southeast Health Champions of Hope Walk | Saturday, October 21
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, October 21
- Fall Farm Day (Landmark Park) | Saturday, October 21
