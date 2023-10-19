News4 FNF POTW: Ariton fighting for key playoff positioning

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Wicksburg vs Ariton, a battle of 2A region two teams and a game that could result in one of these teams hosting a playoff game or sitting at home come the playoffs.

“It’s very crucial that we win out for sure, and we’ve been preparing in practice the past couple of weeks to do that. And if we just play like we’re capable, I think we got a shot,” said senior Lawson Leger.

Ariton enters with a 4-4 record while Wicksburg sits at 4-3.

“You look at both of our records and neither one of them are that impressive, but I think it’s got a lot to do with the guys and the teams we’ve played,” said Ariton head coach Steven Kilcrease.

The Purple Cats earned a 49-35 win a season ago.

“It’s a big game,” Kilcrease added. “Last year, we were pretty much playing for the Region Championship, when we played these guys and it’s a little bit different now.”

Wicksburg, G.W. Long, and Cottonwood all sit ahead of the Purple Cats in region play, but a win against Wicksburg shakes things up with a few weeks to go in the regular season.

“It definitely gets us prepared for playoffs because throughout the season, we’re having to play tough, tough teams the whole time,” Leger added. “So, I think I think it helps us.”

What’s it going to take for the cats to get the win?

“The first big thing is just focus on the keys like Coach talks about focus on the little things play fast play loose, and I think we should be able to come up with a win,” said senior Jessie Palmer.

With just two games left for the Purple Cats, every win builds the momentum heading to the postseason.

“If you can somehow end with three straight region wins that would be huge and going into playoffs,” Kilcrease finished. “We’ve got week 10 off and heal our wounds a little bit and that’s been sort of beneficial last few years.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.