Mary Lou Retton experiences ‘scary setback’ while in ICU, daughter says

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the Women's Gymnastics event at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, USA on August. 5, 1984.(AP Photo)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton has suffered a setback in her fight with a rare form of pneumonia.

Retton’s daughter Shayla shared an update on her mother’s health on social media Wednesday.

In the video, she says that Retton was improving at the beginning of the week, but then says she experienced a quote “pretty scary setback” and is still in the ICU.

She did not provide further details on what the setback was, but she did say Retton had a better day on Wednesday.

She also added that the continuing battle has left her mother exhausted.

Retton’s family revealed the former Olympian’s health battle earlier this month.

They had also created a page on the fundraising site spotfund, noting that Retton did not have health insurance.

As of Thursday morning- it has so far raised more than $450,000.

