Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang themselves behind a Dothan business on Wednesday.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed the deaths occurred behind a retail store along the west side of Ross Clark Circle, among the city’s busiest highways.

The victims were 80 and 55.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Byrd said. “It’s sad, so sad.”

He has been a coroner since 1986 and worked in funeral service since he was a teen.

Byrd said the mother and son had come to Dothan within the past few weeks.

He said they placed the charging cords around their necks and attached them to a bar that is part of a commercial dumpster bin.

News4 will not reveal the identities of those who died.

