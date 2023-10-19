Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store

An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang themselves behind a Dothan business on Wednesday.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang themselves behind a Dothan business on Wednesday.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed the deaths occurred behind a retail store along the west side of Ross Clark Circle, among the city’s busiest highways.

The victims were 80 and 55.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Byrd said. “It’s sad, so sad.”

He has been a coroner since 1986 and worked in funeral service since he was a teen.

Byrd said the mother and son had come to Dothan within the past few weeks.

He said they placed the charging cords around their necks and attached them to a bar that is part of a commercial dumpster bin.

News4 will not reveal the identities of those who died.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 7 Player of the Week nominees
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Top (L-R) Gabrielle Grady, Hailey Sutton, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Larenzo Whatley. Bottom (L-R)...
Filing shows 8 suspects’ apparent motive in violent Covington County home invasion
Police in Decatur found the baby Tuesday morning in the dumpster next to an area convenience...
Baby found in north Alabama dumpster two months after similar Dothan case
Two people were caught on camera stealing the pumpkins from The Hope Patch in Headland on...
Stolen Fostering Hope pumpkins returned, no charges in theft

Latest News

Taylor is an attorney and former legal counsel to Governor Ivey and served as state senator.
Attorney Bryan Taylor runing for Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice
The council voted 3-2 in favor of censoring the mayor.
Ozark city council votes to censure Mayor Blankenship
Ozark residents made a push for the censure a month ago following Mayor Mark Blankenship's...
Ozark city council votes to censure mayor
With the feel of fall in the air, this made for the perfect classroom break.
Cottonwood Elementary students have fun at Pumpkin Field Day