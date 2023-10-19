Cottonwood elementary students have fun at Pumpkin Field Day

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - Students at Cottonwood Elementary got a mix of pumpkins and games on Wednesday all packed together for a fun filled day.

The event was put on by high school leaders at the school, including FFA president Chloe Lee.

“We went out and bought some pumpkins. We did tug a war with them and sack races,” Lee said.

Students that participated in the Pumpkin Field Day were excited and ecstatic to showcase their skills in all the fun challenges set up.

“It’s just really fun because we get to go get pumpkins and all,” Jase Bedsole, a Cottonwood Elementary 5th grade, said.

Some teachers joined in on the fun as well, including participating in sack racing.

A little joy and a big field of pumpkins are a reminder that the ghosts and goblins of Halloweens are not far behind.

“I know when I come out here to help it’s great to just see them smiling and having a good time, enjoying themselves while still in school,” Alexis Holland, the SGA Vice president of Cottonwood High, said.

