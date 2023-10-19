Clouds Increase Today

SYNOPSIS – The morning starts off with sunny skies, but clouds will be on the increase through much of the day ahead of the arrival of a passing cold front. A couple of places could see a very quick shower Friday morning, then the rest of the day on Friday looks great. Expect to see sunny, dry, and warm conditions through the weekend and into early next week as well.

TODAY – Increasing clouds. High near 77°. Winds SE at 5 mph, turning S by the afternoon. 5%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a stray shower is possible late. Low near 58°. Winds SSW at 5 mph. 10%

TOMORROW – A stray shower is possible in the morning, then clearing skies by the afternoon. Breezy. High near 81°. Winds W at 10-15 mph. 20% AM

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 82°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 81°

MON: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 54° High: 79°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 79°

WED: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 56° High: 79°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Tammy developed through the overnight hours. It will move close to the northern Lesser Antilles as a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane by this weekend, then curve northeast out into the open Atlantic into early next week.

