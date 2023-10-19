Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Eufaula boy

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Emergency Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Eufaula child.

Curtis Jerome Francis is a 10-year-old boy last seen on October 18 at 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a black and gray Reebok jacket, blue jeans, and gray and white Reebok high-top shoes.

He was in the area of Alabama Highway 131 in Eufaula.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call them at 334-775-3434 or to call 911.

