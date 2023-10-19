Wiregrass Gives Back
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Eufaula boy

Curtis Francis, 10, was last seen in Eufaula, AL
Curtis Francis, 10, was last seen in Eufaula, AL
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Emergency Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Eufaula child.

Curtis Jerome Francis is a 10-year-old boy last seen on October 18 at 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a black and gray Reebok jacket, blue jeans, and gray and white Reebok high-top shoes.

He was in the area of Alabama Highway 131 in Eufaula.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call them at 334-775-3434 or to call 911.

