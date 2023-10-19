Attorney Bryan Taylor runing for Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Republican Bryan Taylor has qualified as the next hopeful for Alabama’s next Supreme Court Chief Justice.

Taylor, a conservative attorney and former legal counsel for Governor Ivey, has ties to the Wiregrass after serving Pike, Butler, and Crenshaw counties as a state senator.

Taylor pledged to set a better standard for Alabama’s justice system.

“We need a solid, reliable, and conservative chief justice,” Taylor said, adding that the position will set the standard for the court for the next quarter century.

The job opens in 2025 with the retirement of Chief Justice Tom Parker.

Taylor opposes State Justice Sarah Stewart, who he calls a liberal.

The Republican primary is in the spring.

