Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Attorney Bryan Taylor runing for Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice

Taylor is an attorney and former legal counsel to Governor Ivey and served as state senator.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Republican Bryan Taylor has qualified as the next hopeful for Alabama’s next Supreme Court Chief Justice.

Taylor, a conservative attorney and former legal counsel for Governor Ivey, has ties to the Wiregrass after serving Pike, Butler, and Crenshaw counties as a state senator.

Taylor pledged to set a better standard for Alabama’s justice system.

“We need a solid, reliable, and conservative chief justice,” Taylor said, adding that the position will set the standard for the court for the next quarter century.

The job opens in 2025 with the retirement of Chief Justice Tom Parker.

Taylor opposes State Justice Sarah Stewart, who he calls a liberal.

The Republican primary is in the spring.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 7 Player of the Week nominees
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Top (L-R) Gabrielle Grady, Hailey Sutton, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Larenzo Whatley. Bottom (L-R)...
Filing shows 8 suspects’ apparent motive in violent Covington County home invasion
Police in Decatur found the baby Tuesday morning in the dumpster next to an area convenience...
Baby found in north Alabama dumpster two months after similar Dothan case
Two people were caught on camera stealing the pumpkins from The Hope Patch in Headland on...
Stolen Fostering Hope pumpkins returned, no charges in theft

Latest News

For 17 years, Anderson worked for the Alabama Attorney General's office, fighting to uphold...
Appelate prosecutor Rich Anderson seeks Criminal Appeals Judge seat
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
The council voted 3-2 in favor of censoring the mayor.
Ozark city council votes to censure Mayor Blankenship
Ozark residents made a push for the censure a month ago following Mayor Mark Blankenship's...
Ozark city council votes to censure mayor