Appelate prosecutor Rich Anderson seeks Criminal Appeals Judge seat

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Appellate prosecutor Rich Anderson is seeking election to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

For 17 years, Anderson worked for the Alabama Attorney General’s office, fighting to uphold capital murder convictions.

A Republican, he believes the appeals process in death penalty cases drags.

When that happens, Anderson believes survivors suffer.

“I believe that my skills and time as a prosecutor are going to be very helpful to me when I am there on the court making decisions,” Anderson added, saying that this court is the most important for Alabama crime victims.

Anderson seeks the seat occupied by Chriss McCool, a candidate for the Alabama Supreme Court.

Both he and Taylor campaigned to Coffee County Republicans this afternoon.

