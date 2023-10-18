When and where to see the best fall color in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall is a magical season for many reasons. One of the big ones is the incredible display of yellows, oranges, reds, and purples as the leaves change color ahead of winter.

Alabama has many great locations to check out that beautiful fall color. The northern half of the state in particular dazzles onlookers every single October and November.

That’s where I recommend heading if you want to see some great fall color this year.

These are the places I recommend visiting for the best fall color in Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

I listed many parks, drives and other locations above, most of which I’ve ventured to myself in years past. I can confirm through my own eyes that Cheaha State Park, DeSoto State Park, Little River Canyon, I-59 northeast of Birmingham, I-22, Noccalula Falls, and the Talladega National Forest are phenomenal places to see fall color.

The other locations -- including ones not on the list above -- are mentioned by multiple websites, including the Alabama Tourism Department, as being great fall color destinations.

If you’re heading to North Alabama specifically, then this link will give you some excellent places to check out as well!

Fall color is still minimal to non-existent across Alabama. (ExploreFall.com)

There are some trees showing color already across the state -- especially north of the Montgomery area. Some of the state parks like Cheaha, DeSoto, Monte Sano, and Lake Guntersville are exhibiting solid color in spots.

I actually got a report from DeSoto State Park that as much as 50-70% of the leaves have changed color already!

Despite that, most places across the state as of the start of the week (October 16th) are reporting little to low color. You’ll certainly spot some pockets of great color, it’s just widespread yet.

Color will start to pop more by October 23rd across Alabama. (ExploreFall.com)

The next week -- through October 23rd -- will see an uptick in color statewide according to the latest forecast from ExploreFall.com. Most of the state will be seeing at least low color, with the potential for plenty of pockets of moderate color.

The best display of fall color across the northern half of the state will come between roughly October 25th and November 5th. That’s the window I’d recommend hitting the road and heading north!

For Central Alabama and the southern half of the state I’d look more toward November for peak color. Early and middle November should be when we see peak color in Montgomery, Auburn, Wetumpka, Demopolis, Selma, Tuskegee, Troy, Greenville, Camden, Luverne, and Eufaula.

The second half of November is typically when the far southern part of the state -- Mobile, Fairhope, Atmore, Evergreen, Andalusia, Opp, Ozark, Enterprise, Dothan -- reaches peak color.

Given the antecedent dry conditions and ongoing drought in places it’s possible some trees across the state exhibit early leaf drops. That may take away from the magnitude of the fall color display this year. It won’t completely rid the fall color scene, though it could make it less vibrant than last year.

