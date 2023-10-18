Wiregrass Gives Back
WCCD hosts health sciences clinic for Wiregrass 1st graders

The Health Sciences Simulation Clinic is giving first graders a better understanding of the superheroes of the health field.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College-Dothan invited Wiregrass area first graders to its campus to introduce them to the superheroes of the health field.

The Health Sciences Simulation Clinic is a hands-on experience for all the students involved- both in elementary school and community college.

Students majoring in any of the health sciences at Wallace coordinated the different stations for students to learn about fields like Radiologic Technology, Respiratory Therapy and Surgical Technology.

“They are able to come in and see what they would experience if they were to need an x-ray or visit a doctor’s office,” Jennifer Godwin, a faculty member at Wallace, said about the clinic.

The idea started several years ago and has evolved into a hands-on opportunity for 700 first graders. Godwin believes that by the end of the year, well over 2,000 first graders are expected to come to Wallace.

It doubles as a great opportunity for the college students running the clinic.

About the clinic, Jordan Mosley, a first-year nursing student at the school, said, “It just gives you the opportunity to really put into action everything we are learning in the classroom.”

Wallace students are learning how to handle different patients from different age groups because the practice will come in handy the further along in the medical field they get.

Dothan City Schools, Dale County Schools and Houston County Schools were all represented at the clinic, which continues in the days ahead.

