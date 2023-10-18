Victoria’s Secret launches adaptive line made for women with disabilities

Wiregrass Gives Back
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) – For the first time, Victoria’s Secret is introducing underwear specifically designed to meet the needs of women with disabilities.

The adaptive features include magnetic closures, sensory-friendly fabric, and fully adjustable and convertible front straps.

The VS and Pink adaptive line is now available to customers online and in select stores nationwide.

The retailer said it developed the collection with the help of a firm that works with people with disabilities.

The move is the latest example of mainstream brands and retailers – and not just niche sellers – catering to differently-abled consumers.

