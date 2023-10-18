Wiregrass Gives Back
US receiving dozens of UFO reports a month

WARNING: BLEEPED PROFANITY - Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE DEPT, NAVAIR, CNN
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The number of reports of UFOs to the U.S. government is increasing.

Dozens of reports have been received each month, and thousands more are expected in the near future, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.

The majority of the reports turned out to be balloons or drones, but some require further investigation and might even be objects used to spy on the U.S.

One reason for the increase in reports is the Federal Aviation Administration starting to provide information to The Pentagon.

The Pentagon is preparing two new portals for submissions: One for historical sightings from current or former government employees and contractors and a second for public submissions of new reports.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

