Two dead in suicides a few feet off busy highway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police are investigating two apparent suicides that occurred along Ross Clark Circle.

Chief Will Benny, who confirmed the deaths, told News4 that it is early in the investigation, and it would be premature to comment further.

While News4 generally does not report suicides committed in private settings, these bodies were discovered outside.

The scene is near Bauman Drive.

