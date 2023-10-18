Wiregrass Gives Back
Small Late-Week Rain Chances

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Sunny skies and gradually warmer temperatures continue for one more day across the Wiregrass, then increasing humidity will bring more clouds into the region on Thursday. A small rain chances moves through early Friday, then the weekend and early next week looks absolutely beautiful for this time of year.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 75°. Winds light SE.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 51°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 76°. Winds SSW at 5 mph. 10%

EXTENDED

FRI: Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms ending by the afternoon. Low: 58° High: 78° 40%

SAT: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 52° High: 77°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 78°

MON: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 54° High: 79°

TUE: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 55° High: 78°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – An area of thunderstorms east of the Antilles is becoming a bit more organized this morning, but for now we still have no active named storms in the Atlantic. That disturbance could become our next named storm over the next couple of days, however.

