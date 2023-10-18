Small Late-Week Rain Chances

SYNOPSIS – Sunny skies and gradually warmer temperatures continue for one more day across the Wiregrass, then increasing humidity will bring more clouds into the region on Thursday. A small rain chances moves through early Friday, then the weekend and early next week looks absolutely beautiful for this time of year.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 75°. Winds light SE.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 51°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 76°. Winds SSW at 5 mph. 10%

EXTENDED

FRI: Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms ending by the afternoon. Low: 58° High: 78° 40%

SAT: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 52° High: 77°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 78°

MON: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 54° High: 79°

TUE: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 55° High: 78°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – An area of thunderstorms east of the Antilles is becoming a bit more organized this morning, but for now we still have no active named storms in the Atlantic. That disturbance could become our next named storm over the next couple of days, however.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.