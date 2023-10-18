Wiregrass Gives Back
Second Week 10 Wiregrass high school football contest moves dates

The Geneva County Bulldogs’ Friday, November 3 visit to Slocomb to take on the Red Tops has now...
The Geneva County Bulldogs’ Friday, November 3 visit to Slocomb to take on the Red Tops has now been shifted to November 2.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A second high school football matchup in the Wiregrass scheduled for Week 10 will be moving dates to become a Thursday night clash.

The Geneva County Bulldogs’ Friday, November 3 visit to Slocomb to take on the Red Tops has now been shifted to November 2.

The date change is the second such one announced in the area, with Dothan also moving their Week 10 home contest against JAG High School of Montgomery to a Thursday night contest.

Both changes are being tied to the 2023 National Peanut Festival, which gets underway on November 3, due to both Slocomb and Dothan having booths at the Fairgrounds.

The Geneva County at Slocomb contest is still expected for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff on November 2.

