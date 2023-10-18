Wiregrass Gives Back
Public state surplus auction begins Saturday

File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.
File image of previous Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs surplus auction.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next online public state surplus property auction begins this Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will host the online auction through GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus. Public state surplus property auctions allow the public a chance to purchase property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, including items abandoned at several airports.

The auction will run for seven days, from 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, through 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. See photos of some of the items that will be listed here.

Auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery Distribution Center at 4590 Mobile Highway, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27.

All known information per item lot is included in the online description. Items are sold as-is with no warranty and all sales are final.

To become an authorized bidder for this auction, visit adeca.alabama.gov/online-auctions/.

For more information about the online auction, visit adeca.alabama.gov/surplus or call 334-284-0577.

