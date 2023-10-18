Wiregrass Gives Back
New Brockton Elementary recognized for reading improvements

The school was honored at a recent Alabama state board meeting for their excellence in teaching the science of reading.
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - A Wiregrass elementary school has been recognized at the state level for their academic excellence.

New Brockton Elementary School was one of 12 schools and two districts to be honored by the State Board for reading literacy scores and their curriculum on the subject.

According to the test results 87% of NBES 2nd graders read on or above reding level and 84% of the school’s 3rd graders do the same.

“That’s why we do what we do. To make sure our students and staff have the tools to be successful,” said NBES Principal Holli Richardson. “When you are talking about literacy, you’re talking about setting students up for success for a lifetime, so being able to give them what they need to remove barriers, I am very proud.”

NBES was the lone Wiregrass school recognized by the board.

