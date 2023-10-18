Lucky man says he is going to ‘get a place to live’ after winning $4M lottery prize

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida said he could not have won the lottery at a better time.

Harrison Porter, 46, of Fort Lauderdale, told lottery officials he has been going through some challenging times.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is get a place to live,” he said.

Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to take home a one-time, lump sum payment of just over $4 million.

He bought the $10 scratch-off ticket from Publix.

