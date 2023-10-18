Wiregrass Gives Back
Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years

Joran van der Sloot
Joran van der Sloot(Shelby County Jail)
By Jennifer Horton and WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Joran van der Sloot, the main suspect behind the disappearance of Mountain Brook teen Natalee Holloway accepted a plea deal Wednesday.

Appearing at the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse in Birmingham, Joran van der Sloot pleaded guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges stemming from accepting money from Holloway’s family in exchange for information about Natalee Holloway’s death. Van der Sloot pleaded not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges earlier this summer.

Judge Anna Manasco accepted van der Sloot’s plea. She imposed a 240-month sentence (20 years), with credit for time served in United States custody, and that this sentence will run concurrently with his Peruvian sentence.

A three year supervised release will follow once his sentence ends.

Today’s sentencing means that van der Sloot will remain behind bars until June 9, 2043.

Van der Sloot also waived his right to an appeal.

Judge Manasco made it clear during court that regardless of when his Peruvian sentence ends, if he is paroled or released, van der Sloot must come to the states to serve out the remainder of his 20 year sentence. The judge also stressed van der Sloot must pay Beth Holloway restitution.

Van der Sloot spoke in court saying, “I would like to take this chance to apologize to the Holloway family, to apologize to my own family. I would like to say I am no longer that person…I have given my heart over to Jesus Christ.”

Natalee’s mother Beth Holloway had an opportunity to speak during court. She seemingly glared at van der Sloot as she stepped forward.

Following Wednesday’s sentencing, Beth Holloway released a heartfelt statement that reads as follows:

Dave Holloway, Natalee’s dad, released the following statement after van der Sloot’s guilty plea:

Van der sloot will be extradited to Peru soon to finish serving his sentence for the death of Stephany Flores.

Background

Van der Sloot was indicated on extortion and wire fraud in 2010. Prosecutors say van der Sloot offered to tell Beth Holloway, Natalee’s mom, where her daughter’s body was located and how she died in exchange for money.

According to the FBI, van der Sloot asked Beth Holloway for $25,000 up front and another $250,000 after her remains were recovered. In a sting operation, he gave them the location of a house where he said she was buried in the foundation, but later admitted to lying about the location.

In 2023, Peru agreed to allow van der Sloot to come to the US to stand trial for the charges and return to the country to finish serving time after the US case is adjudicated.

