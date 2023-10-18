Former U.S. Attorneys provide insight prior to Joran van der Sloot’s much awaited plea deal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All eyes are on Birmingham, as Joran van der Sloot heads to court Wednesday for a plea hearing. Sources tell WBRC that he may finally share new information about Natalee Holloway’s death. It is information her family has waited nearly 20 years to hear.

Former prosecutors say that the court proceedings should not last long, and that the only wild card is how long the judge will allow victim impact statements to go on.

Joran van der Sloot is expected to plead guilty to wire and extortion charges during the court proceedings Wednesday, but some think that he may finally provide information on Natalee Holloway’s death since he can not be charged in the U.S. for crimes related to Natalee’s disappearance or death.

While he is expected to potentially share new information on Natalee’s disappearance, former Assistant US attorney Mike Whisonant stresses he doesn’t trust van der Sloot’s word.

“Joran van der Sloot is a murderer and he is a liar. He has told multiple stories about what happened to Natalee. Whatever he says will have to be corroborated. I am not sure what that corroboration will be but there is a very smart group of prosecutors on this case,” said Whisonant.

Whisonant stressed that the prosecutors will lead the corroboration efforts.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town also stressed that any claims he makes would be thoroughly looked into. Still, he believes this plea and sentencing hearing shows that you can’t evade American justice.

“He has this sentence that will be another felony conviction on his record, and he still has hell to look forward to. So you know, you can’t always bury someone under a prison even though they might deserve it. At least the Holloway family is going to see justice done to a degree tomorrow,” said Town.

