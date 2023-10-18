SYNOPSIS – A few clouds return to the Wiregrass for Thursday and early Friday, with a few showers possible around daybreak Friday. Plenty of sun returns for later in the day, holding through the weekend. Overall, temperatures will be close to normal as highs approach 80° starting Friday, with lows in the 50s.

TONIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 77°. Winds S-SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, a shower possible late. Low near 58°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

FRI: A few early showers, then turning mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 80° 20%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 81° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 79° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 79° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 79° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking a tropical wave out in the Atlantic that is slow organizing.

