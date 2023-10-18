Baby found in north Alabama dumpster two months after similar Dothan case

DECATUR, Ala. (WTVY) - Somebody tossed a newborn into an Alabama dumpster for the second time in the past couple of months.

Police in Decatur, located in northern Morgan County, found the baby Tuesday morning in the trash next to a convenience store.

An autopsy will provide investigators with additional information, including a possible cause of death.

In a similar case back in August, Dothan Police charged an 18-year-old woman who tossed her child into a dumpster with capital murder. They claimed Jakayla Williams self-delivered her child at home and a couple of hours later dumped the baby in a dumpster. The child was later discovered by investigators in the Dothan landfill.

Just like in Dothan, the Decatur case stirred emotions.

“To consider that it’s probably somebody in the neighborhood, probably somebody close, to just throw their baby away and not care in the dumpster, I guess just, I would need to reevaluate my surroundings because that’s messed up,” Keri Hall, an employee of the Wally World convenience store where the Decatur baby was located, said.

Decatur Police have not made any arrests as of yet in the case. In Dothan, meanwhile, Jakayla Williams has an important first hearing coming up in the next month.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.