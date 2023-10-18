Ashford new fire station close to completion

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The new Ashford fire station is nearing completion.

The station is along Highway 84, just inside city limits, and only has interior left to finish before opening to the fire department.

The location serves as a benefit to the city since it is south of the train tracks. Now, the fire department will have a station on both sides of the tracks, meaning a train will not impede response times.

“As far as our ISO rating and our insurance rates, we have a three, which is probably as low as we are going to get because we do have a volunteer fire department,” said Mayor Carole Barfield. “We don’t have a full-time fire station yet, but we have a very good safety rating right now.”

Mayor Barfield says the station has been a desire of the city since 2010, but funding issues caused a delay on start up.

