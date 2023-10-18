Another Wiregrass city set to get Safe Haven Baby Box

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan is no longer the only Wiregrass city set to install a Safe Haven Baby Box.

The Ozark City Council fully approved the five-year lease agreement with Safe Haven Baby Boxes for their own box at a local gas station.

“We were looking out for kind of threefold which we save a baby’s life, we possibly keep mom and dad or some other relative out of jail, and then it also gives some family that’s looking to adopt an opportunity to adopt,” said Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship. “We just thought it was just a good community program.”

Babies can be placed in the box within the first 45 days of birth. Once a child is in the box, a parent is given about 60 seconds to leave and the box locks until the baby is secured by a first responder.

After being retrieved, the child is sent for medical attention and put up for adoption. Mayor Mark Blankenship has a tie to each child left in a box.

“I have two adopted grandkids, so I know what that process is like,” said Blankenship.

The plan is for the box to be installed at Fire Station 3 along Highway 231 and Deese Road.

“Every time you look at the news, there’s something terrible happening and oftentimes it’s with kids,” said Blankenship. “This is just a good easy way for the parent to be able to, you know if they can’t handle being a parent, a way to deal with it and keep the kids safe.”

There is currently no date planned for installation.

