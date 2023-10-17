Warmer Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Great weather continues over the next several days, with the only hiccup being a weak disturbance early Friday that may bring us a few showers. The weekend turns mostly sunny with highs in the 70s, with seasonal weather to last through next week.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 46°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 75°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 76° 10%

FRI: A few early showers, then turning partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 78° 50%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 77° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 78° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 79° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY –Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking a tropical wave out in the Atlantic that is slow organizing.

