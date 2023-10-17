Stolen Fostering Hope pumpkins returned, no charges in theft

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - After pumpkins were stolen from a Wiregrass area nonprofit on Saturday, those stolen gourds were returned.

The crime that occurred at Fostering Hope’s Hope Patch, which sells pumpkins and uses the money for items foster families are in need of, was caught on camera, with video showing two individuals taking the pumpkins under the night sky.

Melissa Wilhoit, the director of Fostering Hope, told News4 after the pair was called out for the theft, they went back to the patch and put up their own fake sign saying the pumpkins were free.

Wilhoit said that’s not the case.

“I am thankful to see the community so supportive of us, but at the end of the day we decided not to press charges despite law enforcement saying we had the grounds too,” Wilhoit said.

“We wanted to give her the opportunity to do what’s right. It is really disheartening to see individuals do this when we work so hard to fundraise to support our organizations of supporting with services and resources in eight local Wiregrass counties,” Wilhoit said.

In a positive update, Wilhoit confirmed the pumpkins were returned on Monday, and the organization is using the incident to raise awareness for their other giving events. She encouraged everyone to stay tuned this week as they will be announcing how they can provide a Thanksgiving meal for foster families and Christmas gifts starting November 6.

