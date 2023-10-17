Special meeting held to choose new mayor, town clerk in New Brockton

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - New Brockton held a special meeting to continue the search for a town clerk and mayor. While council members were able to fill one of those positions, another remains unfilled.

A new town clerk was selected on Monday, with Eric Benavides chosen to fill the seat.

Damon Hughes and Chuck Sheiffer are the two Mayor candidates. Councilman Todd Askins said they are looking for a person who is willing to take on this full-time commitment. He said this town is in the rebuilding phase. Hughes said he feels like he can more than dedicate enough time to the city.

“I can dedicate a fair enough amount of time, thirty hours a week. I believe there are a lot of tools not being utilized to ensure things get done. If you set an example and then you set an expectation, then you check on it to make sure it’s met,” Hughes said.

Sheiffer was asked would his main priority would be towards New Brockton. “There needs to be some sort of guidance. Stability leads itself into guidance,” Sheiffer said.

One task both candidates agree on is increasing the population of New Brockton.

“I believe we need a business district. I believe we need a chamber of commerce basically. I don’t think you can bring any more residents without businesses,” Hughes responded.

“I think there are other opportunities out there that would make this town grow. Increase the population, increase the tax base. I think we are situated in a good area,” Sheiffer said.

Both candidates are aiming for change and are ready to turn this town around.

“I grew up in this town, I would like to see it grow,” Hughes said.

“I have an interest in helping this town out. I think I have an extensive military career and other civilian jobs I have had,” Sheiffer said.

The council leaders are holding off on choosing the new mayor until the next meeting on November 6.

