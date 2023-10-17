Pet of the Week: Wonderful Wally

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s “Pet of the Week” SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise introduced us to a precious pug mix Wally.

Wally was adopted a few years ago but after his parents divorced, he was returned in September.

He enjoys playing with his human and furry friends at the shelter but he is looking for a family of his own.

Wally is around 25 pounds and is about 4 years old. This little guy loves to hug.

If you are interested in additional information about Wally, you can email sosshelter1981@gmail.

The shelter is located at 25944 Highway 134 E in Enterprise, AL.

